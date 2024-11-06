The dawn comes
This broke me. The racking sobs finally came. Thank you, Donald Trump.
I never thought this would happen. I’ve been living in an insane world that put into practice the worst kind of child abuse anyone could imagine in a perverted nightmare. People acted like it was normal. They acted like it was loving.
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