The Daughter's Tale
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Today we’ve published the first conversation between me, Josh, and my sister Jesse. She tells the first part of her story as a daughter growing up under our borderline and narcissistic mother. I think you’ll appreciate this conversation.
Below I’m going to give you a few direct…
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