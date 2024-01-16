The Black Dog
Hello readers and Disaffected watchers.
Posting has been sparse around here lately, as I bet you’ve noticed. Since coming down with something like the flu a week ago, things have looked dark. I debated saying anything about this, for fear of whining online or appearing to fish for sympathy (I’m not).
The truth is that depression has hit me hard. Since I…
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