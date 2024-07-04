The best of America
musical interlude
It’s not an official patriotic song, but it evokes the heart of our country. Written by an American but done best by an Australian, this version is set like a hymn.
If you’ve never heard this version, treat yourself; it’s a weeper.
A long time ago when I was very young, before everything went dark, there were sweet, comforting moments. One of them was m…
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