"That's racist!" So what?
Yeah, that’s right.
So fucking what?
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I’m about as done with conservatives as I am with liberals. When it comes to Black People Are Sacred And Can Never Be The Butt Of Jokes Cuz That’s Worstest Than ANY OTHER KIND…
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