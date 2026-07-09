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Kyle MacDougall's avatar
Kyle MacDougall
6h

In childhood, it's mostly boys who are diagnosed with autism spectrum discorders. In adulthood, it's mostly adult women who are diagnosed. Does that seem suspicious to anyone else?

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churchmusiclady's avatar
churchmusiclady
6h

Yes, yes, yes 1,000,000 times yes! I work in mental health and people are positively obsessed with diagnosing themselves with autism, ADHD, OCD, GAD, you name it. Everyone is "neurodivergent." The newest absurdity is pathological demand avoidance (PDA). It's true, look it up. I would pay good money to see Josh Slocum do a deep dive into this newest pathology. Why are we insisting that every single human proclivity, eccentricity, or personality trait is a disorder requiring accommodations? I think we all know the answer.

The only disorder they do NOT see to want to diagnose themselves with is borderline personality disorder, which is actually what they have.

Keep telling the truth, Josh! You're a gem!

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