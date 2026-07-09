Actual autists, including those with what we used to call (and should still) Aspergers, do not spend all day on social media:

Telling millions of people how their autism makes them have a hard time communicating with others but in the most interesting way

Telling millions of people about how put upon they are in a world of “neurotypicals”

Posting pictures of them doing doing Quirky Activities Like Being A Girl Who Skateboards and how their autism makes them Super Good At It

Telling millions of people the intimate details of arguments with friends, family, and girlfriends and how it’s all because the neurotypicals don’t have theory of mind for spergs

Rewriting their entire biographical history in light of their newly discovered autism diagnosis so that everything they ever did was the most autistic thing ever

Recasting every area of interest-storm chasing, steam trains, ocean liners, whatever, as “autistic” and insisting that every other person who likes that subject area is Also Autistic Just Like Me

If you can, stop and clear the palette of your mind. Try to see this fresh, not primed by what you’ve been told is the right way to see “autism” for these past 10 years.

Ask yourself this question:

-Do these behaviors truly seem “autistic” to you? Do they sound like the behaviors that would be done by a person with a profound neurological impairment that makes socializing difficult?

-Or, do they sound like narcissistic behaviors to you?