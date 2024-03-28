'That's just a conspiracy theory'
Years ago I made fun of "conspiracy theorists" in a therapy session. My therapist (old, old-school, hard-ass, based) said "When I see people telling me not to pay attention to 'conspiracies,' that's where I know I need to look."
This is the same therapist who told me that the quality a person needs to have to get past childhood abuse is "the ability to t…
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