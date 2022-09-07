Thank you, readers
There are probably some writers who get enough satisfaction from their writing itself that it is its own wholly sufficient reward. I’m not one of them.
I appreciate all of you who read what I have to say. Thank you. And special thanks to those of you who subscribe and pay for it. With time, it may actually become possible to make my living writing about …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.