Thank you grocery store man
“Here, why don’t you have one,” he said, pushing one of his assorted tote bags toward me on the conveyor belt. “My wife has so many of them we can’t fill them all.”
I demurred. He insisted.
Grocery Shopping Husband (GSH) struck up a conversation with me in line at checkout in way that felt so Old Normal. It’s been years since any interaction felt so nor…
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