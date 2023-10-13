Thank you for being here
I wish times were better
The world is in a bad way, and most of us are feeling psychically burdened. I know I am, and I suspect many of you are, too.
Tempers and emotions are so high that I’m feeling uncharacteristically reticent about saying (writing) much. Some longer essays I’ve been writing in my head are still there, but they won’t come right now. They’ll come in time. I r…
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