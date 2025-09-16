Thank you, every one of you
It gets to feel routine, writing in public, and talking in public on camera, and I get caught up in it and forget why it’s possible.
It’s a privilege to be read and watched by people, and I am grateful to all of you for reading what I write, for watching what I put out, and for talking with me.
Thank you.
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