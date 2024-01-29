Thank God for Re-runs
mental bric-a-brac
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If you’re of a certain age, you grew up on re-runs of old television shows. As a young kid under 10, re-runs were shown daily on most channels (there were only 3 to 9 channels, depending on the year in question)…
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