Tell them what they mean to you
Take the opportunity to tell people who are important to you what they mean to you. That is always a good way, but it’s important when death is near, too.
Please don’t be afraid of the person you love when they’re dying. It is often not pretty. It is distressing. But often more so for those around than for the dying person, if she is being kept comforta…
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