Telephone troubles
Years ago, the telephone was one of my favorite parts of modern life. As odd as it seems today (even to me), I remember the anticipation I felt when it rang. You never knew who was going to call. Sure, there was always the possibility of bad news; a ringing phone after 9 pm for most people usually meant woe, sometimes of the worst kind.
But most of the…
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