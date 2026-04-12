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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
Apr 13

In the 1990s the two characters of Ad Fab were two Cluster B women and considered a great laugh line. Today they are real women sitting as judges, serving as combat soldiers, on a police beat, in our national and state government and CEOs of medium to large size companies. In just thirty years satire has become real life, and not in a good way.

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A White Light's avatar
A White Light
4d

Thank you for your words of wisdom. The black on white daily rampages "disappear" before most people hear or read about them or they aren't reported at all. The antiwhite mayor of Providence is having the Irina Zarutska mural removed. I found Jennifer Newsom so appallingly, unconsciously evil I couldn't find the words. "Morally insane" and her poor boys living "in hell." Yes. All while doing the requisite pinched finger air stabbing. She and her oily, narcissistic, feminized husband doing their best to destroy California and now they want to do it to the rest of the country in 2028. Brendan O'Neil, a milquetoast Cuckservative nodding away while his female guest does her fake edgy approval of another woman's degeneracy. It looked like the dog in the vicious lunatic woman punching the "orange man" video had a sense of how fucked up she is. He would come over maybe to get her to stop then go away like he knew she's dangerous. Putting this out there- our latest space rocket, the Artemis (had to have a female crew member and mission name)- Artemis the Goddess' Personality Traits: "She takes pride in being the most tough of the goddesses. She is a formidable warrior. She is usually friendly and kind to her allies and followers but harsh when crossed. She has been known to punish people who offend her." God save us from these women and the emasculated men.

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