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PREVIEW

-We’re in full social collapse. It’s not coming, it’s here. We have to decide to stop it. Will we?

-Women in institutional positions of power are ruining the law, education, public policy, and culture. Blacks have sunk to open violent savagery. “Queers” are a danger to our children and our families.

-The solutions we need are hard. There is no more talking. Crime needs punishment, including execution. Blacks need corralled. Women can’t be allowed numerical parity in positions of insitutional power. Obscenity mongers need to be fully marginalized again.

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