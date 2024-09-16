Supply your own title
The world has tightened another ratchet click this week, and it has me in a state. I’m betting that’s the same for many of you. I’m just going to ramble because I feel compelled to, and I like the feeling of “company” seeing people read my stuff and comment. Thanks for being a reader.
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