Good morning. I have a heavy script to write for this weekend’s episode of Disaffected, so you get some procrastination-writing.

Lexical Hygeine is Mental Hygeine

Get "I feel like" out of your vocabulary. Same with "I feel."



This is a terrible habit everyone has picked up in the past 10 years. It's not just aesthetically ugly, it's given license to foreground our emotions, and it's made us act as if facts are opinions.



It's emotional, it's passive, and it's child-like. We're all walking around sounding like children, and it needs to stop.

Worse, the terminology starts to condition our thoughts. It’s not true that we’re “just using different words, but we mean the same things we did before when we used the old words.” The new words change the meaning of what we think, and how we think.

Substituting “I feel” for “I think” or “It is true that” shapes what our minds do, and what we believe is true. The result has been the elevation of our raw emotions to a protected pedestal, free from criticism. At the same time, actual facts that are verifiable in the world are treated discursively as if they were just like our subjective tastes in food or movies.

Do you see the inversion of reality?



Go back to what you said before you picked this up:



"I think"



And when it's a matter of objective fact, don’t talk as if it isn't. Don't say, "Well, I feel like X commits more crimes per capita." Don't say, "For me, I feel. . .X fact."



Objectivity exists. We used to know this. You used to know this if you're 35 or older, thereabouts. We did not used to talk this way.

Again, we’re not merely and only talking this way. It’s not “just a word.” The phenomenon includes a set of meanings and implied assumptions that guide our minds into ruts we’re not even aware of.

But wait, there’s more! “I feel like” is feminine and child-like. It is especially irksome and embarrassing when grown men talk this way. Men, you sound like teenaged girls and mid-20s office-email-job-Caitlins when you speak in this manner. It’s not just emasculating, it’s infantilizing.

That’s the aspect of the great feminization of society that’s not mentioned much. Mentioning it forces us to confront something we really don’t want to confront, and definitely do not want to be seen to state in public.

Feminization and infantilization are often the same thing. The more feminine a conversation or society becomes, the more it resembles a kindergarten.

The entire tone of our society has become feminine and child-like over at least the past 15 years. “I think” has been replaced by “I feel like.” We lard our statements with softeners like the rubber guards on bumper cars: “For me, I feel that. . ,” “It’s just my opinion, but I feel like. . .”

We add unnecessary additional distancing words. These are words that soften what would otherwise have been straightforward statements. They introduce plausible deniability. They take responsibility off the subject of the sentence and place it on another party so as to make it seem like the subject has no agency, but is being acted upon by some outside (usually malign) force.

Sometimes the distancing words are added mindlessly just because “everyone else is saying it.” We have this vague idea that using them makes us sound “more professional,” or “more respectable.” All they do is make us sound like we work in Human Resources with Brenda.

Examples:

”Lived experience” As compared to what—deaded experience?

“People experiencing food insecurity” —double-whammy. It’s got “people experiencing,” which is Marxo-leftist “people first” langauge that’s meant to signal “empathy” or something. Then, it replaces “hungry” with therapy-speak: “insecurity.” God forbid we should simply say “hungry people who can’t afford groceries.”

“She doesn’t have access to a stove”— “Access to” is the most insidious lingustic ploy. Notice what it does. It takes all responsibility away from “her” and suggests that some big, outside force has actively deprived her of a stove. It blocked her “access”. Why, she’d have had a stove if not for that nasty patriarchy/capitalism hadn’t blocked her “access”.

“Access to” is a cousin of “unhoused,” the newest euphemism for what we’ve been calling “the homeless.” “Homeless” itself is a euphemism for what we used to call these people, which is what they actually are: junkies, antisocial louts, bums, vagrants, and lunatics.

“Unhoused” suggests that some outside party (you and your family’s tax dollars, funneled through the government) failed in a moral duty to “provide” a “home” to someone.

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Blaccents and Foreign Accents

I’ve noticed something over the past 10 years at least that never happened before that time period. Growing up, one almost never heard strong regional/ethnic accents/dialects in professional situations. Whether the job was TV news reporter, radio announcer, or mid-level public-facing manager, everyone adopted the standard American accent, or close to it.

[Paywall here, cat pictures inside]