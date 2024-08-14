Sundry complaints
The Degradation of User Interfaces
What's wrong with device interfaces for users today. Lots. User interfaces have *degraded* over time, they have not "advanced." They have become harder and less intuitive, the opposite of what designers should strive for:
1. Use of naked pictographic icons, with no text explaining what this "abstract maybe picture of a d…
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