"Stop the Hate"
Almost everyone, including conservatives, is shoring up a pernicious woke concept. They’re legitimizing it. They’re agreeing with the woke. They’re helping woke’s idea stay cemented as a moral truth, when it’s actually a destructive lie.
I used to do what I’m about to accuse nearly everyone of doing; it’s an easy mistake to make, but it is a mistake. A c…
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