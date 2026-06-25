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Josie's avatar
Josie
30m

I still remember my son crying and being afraid of one teacher at his pre-school who used a loud, exaggerated, sing-song voice. He would run away from her. She couldn't understand why he didn't like her. I told her to try talking to him in a normal voice.

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
1h

It comes from adults that have remained in a toddler like state. No shock the number of arrest videos or videos of someone doing something retarded and evil are in fact teachers.

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