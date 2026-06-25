Let’s get rid of all instances of “mommy tone” and “teacher tone” when speaking to children. We’re so used to the sing-song, infantile way modern teachers and caregivers speak to children that we think it’s normal.

This here? “Miss Rachel?” This is not normal. It was never normal until recent decades. Miss Rachel may be an extreme example, but we have all heard a version of this overly melodic, cutesy-pronunciation, scrunch-faced glurge. Teachers now do it constantly. Women in HR are barely better when they speak to adults.

Not normal, and actively unhelpful.

Children are not stupid. Unless they’re actually mentally disabled, they’re not retarded. Wait—even genuinely mentally retarded children do not need teacher-melody-speak.

It’s not just that it’s not necessary, it’s actively insulting, and it encourages infantile behavior in children we claim to be trying to raise (into grownups).

Speak to children in the same tone of voice you would use when having a civilized conversation with an adult.

Speak to them clearly, and don’t dumb everything down for them.

Make them work just a little bit past where they are.

Speak as if you expect that they understand what you’re saying. When they don’t, you can explain in simpler words. But there is no need for “that voice” when you do it.

Use misunderstandings to give the child a new vocabulary word. If you have to reformulate your statement with simpler words, stop and connect the simple word to the more complicated one right then and there.

Children naturally want to grow up and they want to impress us with what big boys and girls they are. We must encourage this, instead of encouraging the opposite.

I remember being a child. Around the age of eight I noticed that some teachers were talking to me like I had brain damage. I told my mother it offended me, because it seemed like they thought I was too dumb to speak like a person. She agreed that it was insulting.

This was something my mother (abusive though she was) got really right. She never spoke down to us as children. She spoke in a way that assumed we were smart enough to understand, and that tacitly encouraged us to stretch and grow. No, she didn’t talk to us as if were were college grads leaving us confused. But she did not dumb down her vocabulary; she expected us to grow ours. This is what a parent is supposed to do.

Where does this urge come from? It’s not about the children. It’s about the women themselves. These chronologically adult women are actually emotional children. We have infantilized women generally, women have infantilized themselves, and they then infantilize the rest of us. Turn on any “serious” news broadcast where a Western female politician is talking to other adults, and you’ve got a good chance of hearing that repellent sick-sweet tone. You hear it in hospitals and doctor’s offices when some 30-year-old charge nurse asks “Are we taking our medicine today?”

I think this is projection of adult women’s infantile self-state onto others. It’s an unconconscious bit of costume play.

Whatever it is, it’s intolerable. Say no to it. Correct teachers who speak to your children this way. Do not tolerate being spoken to this way as an adult.