Are you ready for cop-cam commentary with Josh and George?

Join us to watch this lady refuse to leave a dentist’s office and then start screaming “STOP IT YOU’RE HURTING ME!” as she tells the officers that she’s not, in fact, under arrest.

Oh, and there’s so much more. Drunk Karens, black women at restaurants—it’s gonna be a Cluster B buffet!

Live chat will be available on all video platforms.

Where:

Rumble

Youtube

Twitter/X

When: Thursday, April 30, 2026, 6 pm US Eastern