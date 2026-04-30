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Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
10h

My favorite is the (mostly Black) women who insist on the “DONT TOUCH ME” bullshit 🙄

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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
17h

I can't wait.

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2 replies by Josh Slocum and others
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