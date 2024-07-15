Stochastic Terror
episode 180
-We talk about the Trump assassination attempt, looking back at the violence and lawlessness the media and the Democrats have been pushing for right up until they got what they wanted.
-The "women are wonderful" effect is in effect all the time. Society struggles to accept the reality of violent women (abusive or murderous mothers, angel of death nurses…
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