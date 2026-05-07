Let’s use a finance analogy to illustrate a widespread social problem. The widespread social problem is the unrealistic and cheeky belief by “minority” groups that they still have a social credit balance left to spend. It finds expression in the following ways.

-Blacks putting on offended indignation when whites point out their horrendous behavior. “WHAT ABOUT WHAT WHITE PEOPLE DO? What about the crimes white men commit?”

-Women demanding “both sides” pay for women’s bad behavior. Whenever a man—or a free-thinking, non-feminist woman—points out women’s entitled and narcissistic behavior, the sisterhood goes for “NOT ALL WOMEN AND ALSO WHAT ABOUT THE FACT THAT MEN COMMIT X-THOUSAND-PERCENT OF THIS OTHER BAD BEHAVIOR.”

-Trannies, gays, and queers who start screeching the moment you mention their grasping, obscene, and abusive behavior. “WHAT ABOUT ALL THE HOMO-QUEER-PHOBIA!1???”

There are some characteristics shared by members of all such “minority” or “oppressed” groups:

-They have been at the very top of the social privilege ladder for years -They have been allowed to exploit, steal, harrass, maneuver, reputation-destroy, legally ruin people they don’t like, and get special government recognition, grants, welfare, or legal quotas for themselves. A shorter way to say this: they’ve been extraordinarily privileged -They are socially and legally allowed to behave in ways that are “socially criminal,” if you will, and often legally criminal, in ways that no average white man is allowed to get away with

That applies to blacks, women, LGBTQ+, and more recently, illegal aliens. You can think of other “minority” groups that fit this description.

Yet, try to point out their narcissistic behavior. You are immediately met by shocked outrage that you would say that about women!, about blacks!, about trans! Your interlocutor can’t believe that you didn’t falsely equalize and “both sides” everything with a softener that makes it seem like “both sides are to blame.” The women want you to say, “But, of course, men do X, and it’s important that we foreground that.” The blacks want you to say “Of course, whites do X, and it’s important to remember that they are the main villains,” etc.

I won’t do this. I won’t falsely balance the scales this way. And it would be to falsely “balance” the scales. Today, in our era, the scales are not balanced. Blacks, illegal aliens, women, gays/queers/trannies are allowed to misbehave far more, and far more egregiously, than a white man could, for example. Or depending on how you arrange the characters, the minority side is allowed to get away with behavior that a white, heterosexual, Christian family is not allowed to get away with.

The Credit Card Analogy

Using dollars and cents, and the concept of financial credit, can make this dynamic clear. Pretend we’re not talking about social capital (reputation, privilege, etc.), but actual financial capital.

In this analogy, pretend that the “oppressed minority” from the world of social capital is an irresponsible spender. Call her Keisha.

Keisha got a credit card from Capital Holdings. CH capped her credit line at $5,000. That means she has $5,000 she can spend on the card before her spending has to stop. As is usual, Keisha is obligated to pay back that $5,000 with interest, either every month, or over time.

Say that Keisha spent her entire $5,000 line of credit. But then say she went past that-she spent $6,000 because she just had to have a 10-year season pass to Starbucks Pumpkin Spice.

Capital Holdings, the credit card company, is not pleased. They send Keisha a letter alerting her that she spent past her credit limit and must repay the excess $1,000 immediately, with penalties.

Keisha responds strangely. She calls the credit card company and gets angry. It’s not fair that they want her to make a $1,200 payment immediately. Don’t they know she’s a struggling single mother? Don’t they understand how exhausted black women are from raising children AND shouldering the burden of intergenerational slave trauma AND trying to pay back this jank-ass credit card?

Sheeyit.

What’s wrong with Keisha’s response?



1. Keisha falsely believes that she is a different, special kind of customer. She is not to be held to the terms of her credit card contract like other people. 2. Keisha falsely believes that, because she’s a special black woman, and a struggling single mother, that Capital Holdings is obliged to give her special treatment. 3. Keisha falsely believes Capital Holdings has committed a moral (and maybe legal, still waiting on an answer from Ben Crump) trespass against her by treating her equally to every other customer with a line of credit. She thinks CH has to do something special for her that it wouldn’t do for white Bob Smith.

Keisha acted like she hadn’t blown past her credit limit, or that it didn’t matter. Keisha acted like she still had a legal or moral right to act indignant about being held to the terms of her contract.

Keisha does not have, and never did have, that moral or legal right.

This is what “minorities” in our nation do today when they are told to pay the bill for their socially irresponsible spending. When they are called to account for mistreating other people, slanderously ruining the reputations of people they dislike, using the legal system to get an unfair sympathy advantage—they act as they still have credit left on their card.

But they don’t. Are you a feminist? You have no credit left on your card. Are you a black man? You have no credit left on your card. Are you a gay man? You have no credit left on your card. Are you a “trans woman?” You are so far in arrears debtor’s prison is the only solution.

Yet so many such people act as though they do. It comes out when I write essays on the misbehavior of minority groups. A few members of such groups will react with shock and dismay. You can see that they’re actually stunned to be treated the same way all other ne’er do-wells are treated. They demand a “not all.” They demand not to be held to the same standard as others because of “historical injustice.”

No. If this is you, you aren’t special. You don’t have exclusive privileges. You don’t have any credit left on your card. You don’t have historical trauma credit, you don’t have historical oppression credit. You don’t have current day credit.

What you are is a card holder in arrears. You write bad checks you know you can’t cash, then you get angry when you’re fined for hanging paper.

You don’t even have enough credit left in your account to pay for the aggrieved look on your face, so stop getting above yourself.

Pay your bill.