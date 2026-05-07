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jenn atkins's avatar
jenn atkins
5h

Commenting here because the 'Emotion I can't name' post is paywalled: I loved that post the first time, so glad you re-posted. This, of course, was the post that inspired the cover of your booklet- I wanted something meaningful to you~

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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
2h

I've noticed that a sizable swath of Black men are tired of this, too. They find it unbearably patronizing. A lot of the enforcers of these moral inversions are posh white leftist women. It's anecdotal, I know, but about a year ago, a black Uber driver here in DC told me how obnoxious this is. A white leftist woman had recently asked him how she could be a better "ally." He asked her: "How many black people do you know that you'd consider super close friends?" She answered: "well, none actually." He replied: "Get a few and just be normal." He then turned around and rolled his eyes.

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