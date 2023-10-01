Spare the rod and spoil the child
episode 141
This week on Disaffected:
-The 21st century West is experiencing the consequences of jettisoning parental stewardship and proper parenting—from narcissistic outbursts to exploding rates of assault, rape, and murder. Those at the top of the progressive totem pole get away with anything they want, and today's moral angels are black people.
-Representative …
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