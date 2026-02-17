Something grim, something hopeful
The juxtaposition of these incidents interested me. Perhaps they’ll interest you, too.
The British family who called the police on their son
People are reacting to this as if it’s shocking. They say it’s unheard of.
It is not shocking. It is not unheard of. It has happened to millions of people. What’s the “it” that has happened?
Being disowned by your f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.