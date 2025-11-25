Someone's playing the histrionica
and it's out of tune again
This is a “Cluster B Basics” entry. Cluster B personality disorders are the group of personality pathologies that include unstable emotions, narcissism, lashing out, and psychopathic behavior.
There are, ostensibly, “four different” Cluster B personality disorders. But don’t be fooled: Real humans usually have a mix of traits from one or more of the “ot…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.