Good morning.

I was moving a lamp and a clothes-drying rack when I noticed some jive-ass bullshit flopping about in the corner near my feet. I didn’t even jump, because I’m acclimated to living in the country now, and that means you will have mice.

You know that, right? If you live in the country, you simply will have mice. It doesn’t matter if you keep your house clean; it’s nothing to do with that. It’s to do with the fact that you live in the country, mice live in the country, and like you, they appreciate having a home.

My family lives in the upstairs flat in my house; I live in the downstairs. They’re trapping mice with snap traps, while I have kitty Mina to do it for me.

So I figured it was another mouse and I was about to scold Mina for slacking off when I noticed it doing un-mouse-like things. Hopping half a foot. Hopping at the wall like it was gonna scale it.

“Mice don’t usually do that,” I says to myself.

Well it was no mouse.

Yeah. A big old freakin’ toad. How did that toad get in my house? I don’t know, but he did.

Or she. My sister told me the other day that the lady toads are bigger than the boy toads, and it turns out she was right. All this time I’ve been watching the toads that live in my sunken window well on the mossy rocks, calling the largest one Big Daddy. But it’s really Big Mama.

When I look at the little guys and this one big girl sitting on a rock I think to myself, “How is he gonna do his business on these heifers?” Somehow they do, I guess.

Anyway I had to chase the toad and catch it to bring it outside, which it did not understand as it squirmed and fussed around with its little amphibi-paws on my fingers. Here’s an illustration based on a toad encounter from two weeks ago.

I told Fred the woodchuck (his family lives on the river bank in my back yard) about it and he was like “Ooooo gurrrrrrrl.”

Anyway, it’s like this around here.

Help yourself to the coffee but mind the rat poison cuz it looks just like Skinny and Sweet.