We’re all tired of tantrums on social media, the constant whining and demands for sympathy.

But this one is different and if you listen to it carefully, it may touch your heart the way it touched mine.

Please listen carefully to everything she says.

This girl is not “crashing out” over laundry. She’s in real pain because she didn’t have a mother who cared about her. She didn’t have a family that embraced her. Nobody who was supposed to care about forming her into a young lady took the time to show her how to take care of a house, her clothes, or anything.

She was neglected.

And she’s embarrassed. She feels stupid because she doesn’t know the difference between laundry detergent and fabric softener. She doesn’t know how to add these to commercial washing machines at a laundromat. And she’s frustrated because she knows that she should know.

Listen again. She calls herself stupid. She cries because no one would pick up the phone for her when she needed instruction. No, don’t tell her to “Google it” or “ask ChatGPT.” The problem is not her lack of laundry skills. Her problem is loneliness, lack of connection, and neglect.

This is not a problem that a black box computer can answer. This girl needs a loving mother, a family, and a community, not a goddamned AI instructional.

Notice how she asked the ladies at the laundromat for help. “Well, why didn’t she just Google it?”, some ask. Because she’s a human being and human beings need to talk to other human beings. Because Google can’t replace a childhood lost to a mother who was doing anything (probably with a number of men, and probably while on drugs) but raising her daughter.

The next time you need maternal-style support, a word of encouragement, or just a connection with another person, why don’t you just ask ChatGPT?

We see countless videos from snotty, actually privileged Gen Z kids throwing their toys out of the pram over stupid shit. This girl is not doing that. This girl is showing us the real and personal consequences of a generation of children who were not raised at all. They were babysat by parents and iphones. White children and black children. This is a generational problem, not one confined to one race (though black family dysfunction is markedly worse, the dysfunction in even stable white families is alarmingly high).

God, I wish someone would send this girl to me. I will teach her everything I can that she didn’t get at home. She wants to learn and connect. You can see she has the ability to do more, and wants to do more.

I’m thankful for what my mother gave me that this girl’s mother did not give her. Anyone reading this knows that my mother was floridly abusive to her children, riddled with personality disorders, and that none of her children or family speak to her. She is a bad person. At least, she’s ended up there after a lifetime of practice.

But she did some good things. At least in the beginning, she tried, and she often succeeded.

My mother taught me from childhood how to manage a household. How to clean, how to use every appliance, how to use the stove safely, how to cook, how to shop for groceries using unit price for best value, and much more.

Like more parents did in those days, my mother started teaching me to read before kindergarten and made sure the house was full of books. I have no memories of a time when I could not read. When I didn’t know the meaning of a word, my mother taught me self-reliance with this response: “Can you figure it out from context? If not, go up and get the dictionary off the shelf. If you’re still confused then come back to me.”

There were a number of small lessons like that one; they prodded me to learn and do for myself. Because the results were immediate (I was bright and ambitious), the lessons were learned quickly. This gave me a running start in confidence and competence. I couldn’t understand why so many kids in my class didn’t know how to do the things I knew how to do.

People are complicated. Good people can do wicked things (and they do), and bad people, or troubled people, can do good and competent things. My mother should have been in prison for what she did to her children, and what she allowed others to do to them. But she also gave me a head start in life management that this poor girl and millions like her never had.