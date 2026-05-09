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KimP's avatar
KimP
5m

Josh- what a warm heart you have! I felt the same thing when I saw this- that poor girl did not have a mother. :/

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Barbara Wegner's avatar
Barbara Wegner
38m

I feel for her. I had the parentification thing happen and was doing laundry when I was younger, but I'm okay doing laundry for myself. I do have a traumatic experience with someone concerning laundry that comes up in therapy more than I'd like it too as well. But I totally get it. Dirty little secret... I don't wash my car in the car wash. I wasn't taught how to do it, and I'm worried about something getting broken. I know I should ask my dad, but to ask him would be to admit I don't do it. And, yes, I feel stupid about things I wasn't taught how to do, mostly to do with emotional issues and how to talk to people about emotionally difficult things.

And mother's day is tomorrow... it sucks. My mother was not emotionally there for me as a child, got sick and died when I was in college. So this is a prickly thing for me.

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