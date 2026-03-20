"She needs help!"
the twisted morality around abusive women
Few things make me as angry as the societal approach to abusive women. It’s a morally depraved reversal of responsibility, and nearly everyone participates in it. Liberals do it. Hard leftists do it. Centrists do it. Conservatives do it. Men and women do it equally.
Let me not bury the lede. A woman named Taylor Frankie Paul stars on a narcissist dream …
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