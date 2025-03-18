Shameless Whores
start shaming them
Bet that title grabbed your attention, didn’t it? I hope so, because I’d like to see more of you say those words and grab the attention of the women who need to be so labeled.
The amount of public obscenity by women is so extreme in America: 2025 I can barely believe it’s not a movie satirizing a fictional future. It’s not. It’s real, and far more peopl…
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