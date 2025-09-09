Save your teeth and your health
my periodic dental lecture
My goal is to convince you to floss your teeth no matter what. Nothing is more important to keeping your teeth and the shape of your face than flossing. It's even more important than brushing.
I have spent more than $25,000 in reconstructive dentistry for crowns, implants, and gum surgery. You do not have to, and should not, do what I did to put myself …
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