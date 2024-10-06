SAVE THE DATE! Movie screening
TIME CHANGE TO 5 PM US Eastern!
Join me, Josh, and the hilarious Mel of Movies With Mel for a lovingly hand-curated screening of the beloved childhood classic Mommie Dearest. Think of it as my home movies with a bigger budget and a prettier cast.
Where: Only on X, no other platform. Follow the account @ thatsfunnymel . The screening will take place on he…
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