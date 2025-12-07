Salve Regina
musical interlude
This morning the phone rang while I was still in bed, waking up. I almost never pick up in such circumstances, but it was my dear friend George on a Sunday morning.
He was calling because he was getting ready for Mass, and wanted to know if I’d yet connected with a priest. I’ve been trying to schedule a talk with one about my questions on God, Catholici…
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