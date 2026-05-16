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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
31m

They have those in Portland OR too. They don't have them in this part of KS. Maybe in Wichita.

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Alyson's avatar
Alyson
7m

I take comfort in the fact that the morbidly obese will likely come to an illustrious end. You can’t abuse your body like that and not reap a horrible outcome. Riding bikes naked now, rotting in a recliner in a few years. Body positivity will ring a bit hollow then.

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