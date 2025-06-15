Sacred and profane
two sides on one country road
This morning I left the house, which I tell you because it is unusual. Most of the time I go at least a week without leaving the house because I do not like being in public anymore. At all. The rudeness, the visual blight of morbid obesity, “gender” insanity, vulgar and obscene body-baring clothing, dangerous driving, and watching these pod people visi…
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