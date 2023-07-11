Rewritten
Episode 128
-In the past decades machines that used to be designed to serve humans have been reversed so that we serve them. Or, more accurately, the governmental "efficiency" and ESG intrusions that have made our technology go backward.
-The Centers for Disease Control publishes new advice for Buffalo Bill men who want to "chest feed" infants. We'll look directly …
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