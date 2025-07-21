Episode 232, July 20, 2025

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-Why are the mediocre, the middling, the maudlin, and the grotesque walking around like genius beauty queens?

-Marriage and family therapist Jake Freeman on how Mormonism is being infiltrated by woke and Cluster B. It’s a misreading of Jesus as “only gentle,” he says.



-Potpourri du Moquerie: Ana N…