Remedial phone etiquette
for the love of Pete
Good afternoon, this is Miss Tomlin of your telephone company with an important message about the proper usage of your instrument. We here at the Telephone Company encourage all of our customers to reach out and touch someone, but only with the correct protocol.
It has come to our attention that an alarming number of instrument users have never been tau…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.