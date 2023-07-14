Recovering from the flood
Hello everyone.
Vermont had catastrophic flooding this week. It’s hard to describe until you’ve seen it. The capital was underwater, homes have been destroyed, people have lost everything.
The geology has changed. Torrents cut 20-foot chasms in roads and sent brooks into entirely new directions. Many roads are still impassable.
My house in Montpelier is…
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