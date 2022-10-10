Reality Optional-Episode 89
-Media reaction to last week's protest of Outright Vermont
-How journalism has devolved into professional lying
-Vanderbilt U Medical Center is running scared and is "pausing" sex change surgeries on minors
Articles/Media discussed:
VT Digger: https://vtdigger.org/2022/10/07/vermo...
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