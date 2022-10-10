-Media reaction to last week's protest of Outright Vermont



-How journalism has devolved into professional lying



-Vanderbilt U Medical Center is running scared and is "pausing" sex change surgeries on minors



Articles/Media discussed:



VT Digger: https://vtdigger.org/2022/10/07/vermo...



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