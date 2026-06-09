This post is a two-fer. I’m republishing an essay from last year.

After that essay, at the bottom, I’ve uploaded this week’s episode of Disaffected. It’s the most candid one we’ve done, and our brand is frank criticism. The issues we talk about are life and death important.

If you have never watched or listened to my show Disaffected, please make this your first. Put it on in the background if you don’t want to sit for an hour and watch, and thank you.

Below is a republication of my most widely read post on Substack (to my surprise; it’s fairly short). It was written in August, 2024.

The theme is even more relevant today in 2026. We are still living in an imaginary fantasy land where we pretend we can’t see plain reality. Whether it’s pretending that “trans” is real, or pretending that black people are being oppressed, or pretending that black people are not exploiting and assaulting whites, or pretending that buying babies and depriving them of mothers (we call this ‘surrogacy’) isn’t child abuse, we’re still in the thick of it.

It’s not better in 2026. It’s worse. Just because “trans” is in a decline does not mean the problem is over. Trans was not the illness. It is a symptom. We are still dying from the illness. The illness is called narcissistic and psychopathic abuse.

-Josh Slocum

There’s a scene in The Exorcist that captures what it feels like to live in an unreal world where people refuse to see the truth even when they’ve actually seen it with their own eyes.

Ellen Burstyn’s character Chris MacNeil portrays the frustration of the disbelieved, the lonely despair of being the one person who acknowledges the horrible reality that everyone can see, but that everyone else is pretending is something other than it is.

For those who aren’t familiar with the movie, yes, it’s that one “about the possessed girl.” But the film is much deeper than the glib idea that it’s a “scary movie about a demon.” The tone is nothing like modern sassy, self-conscious “horror films.” There is no Millennial insouciance, no Gen X “irony.” It’s told straight, and the reason the movie scares so badly is because it seems real. You believe this could be happening in the house next door to you, right here in the real world.

The film has obvious themes of good and evil, the Godly and the Satanic. Running underneath all of those are contemplations of what it means to be human, how humans create their own hell, the dissolution of the stable family, and the modern condition of being spiritually lost in an ever baser mundane society.

Josh here. Would you support Disaffected? We have an option for everyone. You can chip in just a few bucks as a one-off, or you can subscribe for a very reasonable monthly price.



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There’s a quieter scene with no special effects that, for me, is the heart of the story. Chris MacNeil is a Hollywood actress whose 12-year-old daughter, Regan, is possessed by the devil. Regan is confined to a bedroom in a Georgetown townhouse because “she” is destructive to herself and others, and no doctors can figure out what’s wrong with her.

Chris takes her to a hospital for every invasive test imaginable. She gets scanned, spinal-tapped, and more. The doctors keep pushing Chris to accept that it’s epilepsy that’s causing her daughter’s skin to rot, her voice to deepen and spew obscenities, that epilepsy compelled her to bloody her own vagina by violently masturbating with a crucifix.



Chris can’t take it anymore. She’s exhausted, scared out of her mind, and utterly alone. Nothing that’s going on with her daughter is normal, and the most educated doctors in the world don’t know what they’re talking about and won’t admit they’re up against something bigger than them.

It culminates in a scene between Chris and the doctors.

Dr Klein: We still think the temporal lobe... Chris: What are you talking about for Christ sake! Did you see her or not? She’s acting like she’s fucking out of her mind psychotic or a split personality or...

So many of us tried to tell everyone what was wrong with trans. On every level. People have been trying to wake the public up for years.

This is Angela Carini, an Italian boxer competing in the Olympics. She’s on the floor in despair after having been punched so hard she forfeited the match.

She was punched by a man. A man who calls himself a woman. Everyone knows it’s not true. The Olympics knows. The media knows. The sports teams know.

Did you see him or not?

Many of us have seen him all along. Those who have seen the truth for years have been told they’re bigots, that they’re lying, that they’re overly emotional, that they’re wicked, that they’re causing “trans women” to be killed by pointing out that sex is real. For pointing out that sex matters, and that pretending it doesn’t is mental poison and an invitation to physical danger.

It wasn’t enough. “Laurel” Hubbard taking women’s weightlifting medals wasn’t enough, even when everyone could see that fat obvious man and his genitals in his singlet. They acted like they couldn’t see it.

Now, a woman has been beaten by a man in front of the world in the Olympics, and had to forfeit her life’s work.

It still won’t be enough. I think we’re so far gone nothing real matters anymore.

But I see it. And I know you see it too.

Episode 277: Who’s the Monster Now?

Josh here. Would you support Disaffected? We have an option for everyone. You can chip in just a few bucks as a one-off, or you can subscribe for a very reasonable monthly price.



—A monthly subscription is just $7 per month. You’ll be helping produce the writing here, and you’ll get access to the Disaffected Discord chat server.

—There’s a discount for annual subscriptions; you get two months free with this option!

One-Time Support

—Want to throw $3, $5, $10 to our effort without subscribing? Thank you! Click here give in any amount you like.