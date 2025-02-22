Reading people
There’s an essay I enjoyed that I think you will too. It’s about how damaged people-people who have actually been abused and traumatized in foundational ways-develop skills out of that experience.
I have some things to say that were sparked by this essay, but first you should have the opportunity to read Darshak Rana ‘s piece.
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