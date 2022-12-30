Re-post: Welcome to Disaffected
Many new subscribers have joined recently; thank you.
I will be re-posting some earlier articles that I think may interest you.
—Josh
In 2016, I was holding a spoon over my coffee at 8 pm in my mother’s kitchen. It was a survivor from childhood, one of the original set we had with a trailing vine motif.
It had to be lowered to the counter very carefully. …
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