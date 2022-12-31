Re-post: A Goodbye Love Letter to Madonna Ciccone
This is a re-post of an earlier piece as there are many new subscribers this past week. We’ll periodically re-run essays you may have missed and may find interesting. —Josh
I have a thing for Madonna. Many gay men of my generation do. We came of age when she was making good on what she told Dick Clark on American Bandstand in 1984 when he asked her what …
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