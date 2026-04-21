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Disaffected Newsletter

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DJL's avatar
DJL
7h

Oh. Mah. Gawd. 😝🤣🤣 I can’t stop laughing. Please, sir, may I have some more??

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A White Light's avatar
A White Light
7hEdited

Sheeiit- dats sum gud sheeiit rite dare bruh!

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