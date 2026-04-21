Thought it was time to send this ‘round again.

My lovin’ homies,

Some of y’all been saying I shouldn’t mix-n-mingle wid y’all widout my piece but I was like, these people is my home crew and I ain’t tryna mistrust my own, you know?

Anyway. I have come all up in here with you, right now, at this point in time, not to be freakin’ out or twerkin’ or nothin’ like that, but on account of the fact that if all y’all gonna bust a cap in them Spanish then Imma take a shot at that Armada too. Bring it, Parma-JOHN CHEESE.

Hold up—you ain’t gotta tell me I got the body of a bitch. Do I look stupid t’you? Lemme tell you, underneath all this I gotz the pieces and parts of a KANG baby. And a kang o’ England, too.

Shit.

-Ratchet Queen Elizabeth, Speech at Tilbury Bodega