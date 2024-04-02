“♫Ding-dong!”

“If you have a frequent shopper card, please scan it now!”



“Please place the item in the bagging area!”



“♫Discordant chime! Please place the item in the bagging area!”

“Please select your payment method!”



“Do you have any coupons?”

“Do you have any unscanned items on the bottom of your shopping cart?”

“How many store-provided bags did you use tod…