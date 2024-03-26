Procrastination bric-a-brac
Because I don’t want to do my nightly copy-editing, you get to read the banal contents of my mind.
Things found in bios
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These e-thots on Twitter are ubiquitous. Every day I have to block 15 digital doxies promisi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.