Prevalence: The Death of Conscientiousness
Episode 237, August 25, 2025
-We've said it for years, and now you can really believe us because "The Science" backs it up (you want "studies," right?). Millennials and Gen Z show massive declines in positive character traits, and highly elevated antisocial traits.
-Another middle-aged Karen in Borderline Glasses has tanked another beloved American Brand. Come view the wreckage of t…
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