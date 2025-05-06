Prelude to my comments on the Shiloh Hendrix affair
I have a lot more to say about this, and that will come in essay form here on Substack, and on the show Disaffected, this weekend. For now, I want to say this.
It was first written on Twitter, which is why it goes over some ground that you faithful readers already know.
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