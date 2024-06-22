Prelude no. 1 in C major---music you should know by name
musical interlude
One of the pieces you should know by name (you already know it by ear) is Bach's Prelude no. 1 in C Major. It is the first piece in his collection of 48 pieces of music called the Well-Tempered Clavier.
A clavier was a term for an piano-like instrument, or a harpsichord, or similar.
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